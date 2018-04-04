That Was Fast, HAAAN? Evelyn Lozada Confirms That French Montana’s No Longer Sazón Smashing To Smithereens

“HAAAAAAAAAAN!”

Evelyn Lozada Says She’s No Longer Dating French Montana

After confirming their coupledom in January, it looks like French Montana and Evelyn Lozada are no more. As previously reported Evelyn and Frenchie were first spotted together in late 2017 after Eve called off her Carl Crawford engagement.

Now Evenlyn’s confirming that she’s a single woman and perfectly content with life.

“#LivingMyBestLife,” she captioned a photo of her banginnnnn baaaawdy while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas for her son’s 4th birthday.

Yeesh, looking good Evelyn!

Training does a body good 👅 A post shared by Evelyn Lozada (@evelynlozada) on Mar 30, 2018 at 3:13pm PDT

