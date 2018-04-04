David “Big Papi” Ortiz Tries Out New Career As Sommelier In Season Finale Of “Big Papi Needs A Job” [Exclusive Clip]

“Big Papi Needs A Job” Airs On Fusion TV

Former Boston Red Sox Player David “Big Papi” Ortiz looks like he’s in his element when he sees if he has what it takes to be a sommelier in the season finale episode of “Big Papi Needs A Job.”

Over the season, viewers have watched the former all-star as he tries to obtain full time work after retiring from pro baseball. He’s headed back to his old stomping grounds of Fenway Park to be a tour guide, and tried out his skills as a dog groomer, manicurist and musician.

