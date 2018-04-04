Florida Crazies: Hot-Headed Heffa Douses Boyfriend With Gas, Sets Him On Fire With Blow-Torch, “You’re Gonna Pay!”

Image via Altamonte Police Dept.

Florida Woman Plots To Set Ex-Boyfriend On Fire

Never mind Mexico, we need to be building a wall around Florida. They’re the most dangerous people in the country bar none.

Case-in-point, according to ClickOrlando, an Altamonte Springs woman has been arrested and charged with attempted homicide, arson causing great bodily harm or permanent disfigurement and false imprisonment after setting her recently-ex boyfriend on fire.

The story goes as follows, Shivon Perez called Bradley Atkins over to help her fix her bathroom sink. When Atkins got down to go under the sink, Perez doused him with charcoal fluid then allegedly said, “You are going to pay”. Perez then locked the front door so Atkins couldn’t leave and sprayed her living room with fluid and lit the crib on fire. To make matters even more nefarious, this psycho broad had boarded up her windows so that no one would see what was going on in the house. She had this whole thing planned!

Atkins suffered severe burns on his face and upper body. Neighbors say arguing was a daily occurrence for the couple, but they never saw this coming. Oh, yeah, Perez is a registered nurse *drops cherry on top*.