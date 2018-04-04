Saltine Fury: Racist Sends Slurs And Death Threats To Black Democrat Over Fox News Commentary
I do not know about y’all, but I am TIRED. Kids should not go to school and die. In America, we have to wait until the age of 21 to drink alcohol, but can buy a FREAKING assault rifle at 18?!?! How does that even make sense? And the whole mental illness defense is bullshit! If the shooter was Muslim, we would all be having an entirely different conversation!!! Thoughts and prayers are not enough— We must vote out EVERY politician backed by the NRA and demand common sense gun regulations. The time is NOW‼️ #Parkland 🙏🏽 #ParklandShooting #ProfessorOSpeaks💋
Fox News Commentator Hit With Racial Slurs And Death Threats
Not everyone on Fox News is trash. Take our girl “woke” Wendy Osefo for example, who regularly makes appearances to dish out some truths and good sense in contrast to the foolishness coming out of the mouths of Trump and his followers with TV jobs. We were saddened to learn today that Wendy’s stances on Fox have made her the target of virulent racism. Osefo posted a death threat that was sent to her, we apologize in advance for the offensive racial slur that also appears in the message.
When you are one of the few black Democrats that appear on @foxnews and use your voice and platform to speak out against racial and economic injustice, this is what you receive. As we commemorate the legacy of #MLK50, we must remember that the fight for equity and equality continues. We must not fool ourselves to believe we live in a “post racial society” or that the playing field is level because we elected a black president. Now more than ever our lives, black lives are under attack by people and a system that views us as less than. 50 years after the death of Dr. King and we STILL have so far to go. I will always speak for the people. ✊🏾✊🏾 . . You may shoot me with your words, You may cut me with your eyes, You may kill me with your hatefulness, But still, like air, I’ll rise.
What would you do if you were sent such a message? We assume this is in response to the comments Wendy made about AR-15’s on air.
Hit the flip for more on Wendy Osefo and the great work she has been doing.
Just so we are clear, not only is the president a disaster, his cabinet members are crocodiles and alligators—taking taxpayer money and flying around in private jets while using their power in exchange for favors. Go figure, not only is the president terrible so is the entire administration. Birds of a feather…. Throw the whole presidency away! 🤦🏽♀️🚮
Nigerian born Osefo has been vocal about her support for immigrants and immigrant’s rights
No matter where you are from, what zip code or country you were born in, YOU and you alone define WHO and WHAT You will be become. The sky is not the limit, it is the view!! Now, adjust your crown like the KING and QUEEN you are and go change the world!! ✊🏾👑 . #ProfessorOSpeaks💋 . . . . Thank you @kippbaltimore and @kippschools
Prayers up for Wendy and her beautiful strong black family