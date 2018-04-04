Saltine Fury: Racist Sends Slurs And Death Threats To Black Democrat Over Fox News Commentary

Fox News Commentator Hit With Racial Slurs And Death Threats

Not everyone on Fox News is trash. Take our girl “woke” Wendy Osefo for example, who regularly makes appearances to dish out some truths and good sense in contrast to the foolishness coming out of the mouths of Trump and his followers with TV jobs. We were saddened to learn today that Wendy’s stances on Fox have made her the target of virulent racism. Osefo posted a death threat that was sent to her, we apologize in advance for the offensive racial slur that also appears in the message.

What would you do if you were sent such a message? We assume this is in response to the comments Wendy made about AR-15’s on air.

Hit the flip for more on Wendy Osefo and the great work she has been doing.