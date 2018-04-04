Saltine Fury: Racist Sends Slurs And Death Threats To Black Democrat Over Fox News Commentary

Fox News Commentator Hit With Racial Slurs And Death Threats

Not everyone on Fox News is trash. Take our girl “woke” Wendy Osefo for example, who regularly makes appearances to dish out some truths and good sense in contrast to the foolishness coming out of the mouths of Trump and his followers with TV jobs. We were saddened to learn today that Wendy’s stances on Fox have made her the target of virulent racism. Osefo posted a death threat that was sent to her, we apologize in advance for the offensive racial slur that also appears in the message.

When you are one of the few black Democrats that appear on @foxnews and use your voice and platform to speak out against racial and economic injustice, this is what you receive. As we commemorate the legacy of #MLK50, we must remember that the fight for equity and equality continues. We must not fool ourselves to believe we live in a “post racial society” or that the playing field is level because we elected a black president. Now more than ever our lives, black lives are under attack by people and a system that views us as less than. 50 years after the death of Dr. King and we STILL have so far to go. I will always speak for the people. ✊🏾✊🏾 . . You may shoot me with your words, You may cut me with your eyes, You may kill me with your hatefulness, But still, like air, I’ll rise.

What would you do if you were sent such a message? We assume this is in response to the comments Wendy made about AR-15’s on air.

Hit the flip for more on Wendy Osefo and the great work she has been doing.

Nigerian born Osefo has been vocal about her support for immigrants and immigrant’s rights

Happy Holidays from our family to yours! -The Osefo’s 🎄

Prayers up for Wendy and her beautiful strong black family

