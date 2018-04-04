Fabolous’ Brother Addresses Scrutinizers Over Battered Emily B Police Reports & Threatening Video, “You Wasn’t There”
Fabolous’ Brother Speaks Amid Domestic Drama
Fabolous and Emily B have been relatively silent after the mother of 3 claimed her long time partner knocked her teeth out in a police report and then a bombshell video of the couple getting into a volatile argument surfaced, but now Fabolous’ brother is speaking out.
Paul Cain, Fab’s brother posted up this statement to folks with adverse opinions about his blood, hit the flip…
For all you n***as on the internet arguing in my comments, in my sister’s comments with so much to say about what’s going on…you wasn’t there.