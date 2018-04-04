Welp: LHHATL’s Tokyo Vanity Slams “Hoes” Shaming Her Virginity

Tokyo Vanity Slams Haters

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta newbie Tokyo Vanity got her debut this season and on Monday, viewers got their formal introduction into Tokyo’s sexless relationship with her boo. Tokyo shared that she and Chris are taking things slow because the “Best Friend” rapper is a virgin.

Not a virgin because she’s religious, or waiting for marriage but she wants it to be worth it. So far, Tokyo says her bae hasn’t shown her that he’s really serious. We’re guessing folks left all types of questions and comments to Tokyo after the show aired and now she’s addressing them in the IG post:

Y’all really sad A post shared by VANITY MAFIA (@tokyoxvanity) on Apr 3, 2018 at 10:02am PDT

Welp! Mind your business, heffas.