Update: Daron Boswell-Johnson Found Guilty Of Killing 2-Year-Old Daughter & Her Mother Over $600 Child Support Payment

In police interrogation video shown in court today, Daron Boswell-Johnson confessed to killing his 2-year-old daughter and the child's mother https://t.co/8Lw51EruXv — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) March 30, 2018

Daron Boswell-Johnson Found Guilty

The Maryland man who confessed to killing his 2-year-old daughter and her mother over child support has been sentenced.

NBC Washington reports that Daron Boswell-Johnson was found guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder and weapons charges. The jury took only two hours to convict him.

He faces a maximum sentence of life without parole.

As previously reported the prosecution showed a confession tape of Johnson admitting to killing Neshante Davis before turning the gun on their daughter, 2-year-old Chloe Green on February 2, 2016.

His defense attorney tried to argue that he was under “psychological pressure” when he confessed to the murders after a 10-hour questioning by police.

Press Conference discussing conviction of Daron Boswell-Johnson. https://t.co/z4CAvzIfMw — PG_SAO (@PG_SAO) April 4, 2018

We hope the family of Neshante and little Chloe feel some type of relief from this verdict.