Devyn Holmes’ Relatives Claim He’s Making Progress After Being Shot In Head On Facebook Live

Devyn Holmes Reportedly Making Progress

The young man, Devyn Holmes whose tragic shooting went viral after a woman shot him in the head on Facebook Live is making progress according to his family members on social media. Allen Tyler, a man claiming to be Devyn Holmes’ dad says the wounded man was responding to command and breathing on his own after reportedly being on life support.

Hey. got some positive vibes for you he was alert ,responding to command physically and breathing more on his own then yesterday. Now that’s some news you can repost.my lil mans a gentleman, scholar and a warrior 💪 💪 💪 💪 💪 💪keep your prayers coming…

Holmes’ older brother, Kendric, also took to Facebook to say that Devyn’s health was improving.

So far no reports yet on how Devyn is expected to recover. His alleged shooter Cassandra Damper was booked by Houston Police Department Southeast Jail on April 1, 2018. Her charges include homicide related tampering with evidence.