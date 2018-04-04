Really??? The Game Gives His Ashy Azz Unwarranted 2-Cents About Fab & Emily B, Gets Dragged Back To Bompton

Why Is He Talking? The Game Defends Fabolous Against Critics

Rapper The Game usually trolls insta-famous rappers/models to direct attention to his dwindling career, so why is he addressing chatter about Fabolous and Emily B? Jayceon entered the comments of The Shade Room to clap at “the internet” for tearing down Fabolous and Emily B’s family. Game says “we’re all guilty” in this…but the internet didn’t allegedly knock her teeth out.

What is he saying?

Maybe The Game is trying to say that folks should tread lightly on Fab & Emily and wish them the best?

Definitely the wrong messenger. Now folks will not let him rest over it.

How The Game gon say the Emily and Fab situation is tearing apart black families like him allegedly fucking teenage girls ain't doing the same thing? 🐸☕️ — Fashion Nova Truther. (@homegirlheav) April 4, 2018

The internet is currently dragging Jayceon by his Converse and we’re here for it. Hit the flip.