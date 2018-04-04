Wayment: Offset Throws Daughter’s Lavish Pony Princess B-Day Bash And His Baby Mama Is A BADDIE!
Offset And Shya L’amour Celebrate Daughter Kalea’s 3rd Birthday
Cardi B‘s fiance Offset took time out of his busy schedule to throw a lavish celebration in honor of his daughter Kalea’s 3rd birthday. There were ponies, cakes, real like princesses and razzle dazzle everywhere at the event…
#DaddyDaughter #Kaleas3rdbirthdayparty #birthdaypartyphotographer #kidsbirthdayparty #eventphotography #z3eventphotography #Z3kidsbirthdaypartyphotography #Z3birthdaypartyphotography #atlantaphotographer #Z3photography #zeetre #Z3 Other Vendors: @exquisiteeventsby_tomeka @styleandgraceeventsatl @itsyourparty_atl
Kalea’s momma Shya L’amour was there too and the two parents helped blow the candles out the cake together, isn’t she a banger??
Hit the flip for more of Offset, precious Kalea and his banging baby mama at the celebration.
Yesterday S&G had the extreme pleasure of working with some of Atlanta's best to celebrate the daughter of @offsetyrn ! Thank you: Chairs and tables: @sittingnstyle_atl Balloons: @exquisiteeventsby_tomeka Kiddie Table Decor: @itsyourparty_atl Venue: @foxhallresort #styleandgrace #atlantakidparties #kidpartiesatl #happybirthday #migos #offset #celebritykids #atlantaeventplanner #atlantapartyplanner
