Wayment: Offset Throws Daughter’s Lavish Pony Princess B-Day Bash And His Baby Mama Is A BADDIE!

Offset And Shya L’amour Celebrate Daughter Kalea’s 3rd Birthday

Cardi B‘s fiance Offset took time out of his busy schedule to throw a lavish celebration in honor of his daughter Kalea’s 3rd birthday. There were ponies, cakes, real like princesses and razzle dazzle everywhere at the event…

Kalea’s momma Shya L’amour was there too and the two parents helped blow the candles out the cake together, isn’t she a banger??

Hit the flip for more of Offset, precious Kalea and his banging baby mama at the celebration.