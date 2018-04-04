10 MLK Quotes That People Who Pretend To Love Him Would Have Cried Mayo-Flavored Tears Over

1 of 10 ❯ ❮

MLK’s Radical Speeches Your teachers probably taught you the basics on MLK: the “I Have A Dream” speech, the non-violent protests and then pretended like he slipped on a banana peel and died 50 years ago today. But here’s the thing. Martin Luther King, Jr. was a radical in a way that would make the same people pretending to love him today lose their damn minds. Don’t believe us? Let’s look at some of the more radical speeches he’s delivered. These are quotes you HAVE to know. R.I.P.

“But ever since the Founding Fathers of our nation dreamed this dream, America has been something of a schizophrenic personality, tragically divided against herself.” — The American Dream, 1965

“There are many of our white brothers all across the South…who really feel deep down in their hearts that the struggle for racial justice is right…feel deep down in their hearts that the Negro should have a place in the sun of justice in America. And yet they remain silent, because they are afraid that the majority around them will criticize them and that they will suffer social ostracism.” — Non-Conformist Sunday, 1966

“White Americans must recognize that justice for black people cannot be achieved without radical changes in the structure of our society.” — Where Do We Go from Here? 1967

(Photo by CNP/Getty Images)[/caption] “…the price that America must pay for the continued oppression of the Negro and other minority groups is the price of its own destruction.” —The American Dream: July 4, 1965

“Why is equality so assiduously avoided? Why does white America delude itself, and how does it rationalize the evil it retains?

The majority of white Americans consider themselves sincerely committed to justice for the Negro. They believe that American society is essentially hospitable to fair play and to steady growth toward a middle-class Utopia embodying racial harmony. But unfortunately this is a fantasy of self-deception and comfortable vanity.” — Where Do We Go From Here, 1967

“I contend that the cry of “Black Power” is, at bottom, a reaction to the reluctance of white power to make the kind of changes necessary to make justice a reality for the Negro. I think that we’ve got to see that a riot is the language of the unheard. And, what is it that America has failed to hear? It has failed to hear that the economic plight of the Negro poor has worsened over the last few years.” — Interview with Mike Wallace, 1966

“A nation that continues year after year to spend more money on military defense than on programs of social uplift is approaching spiritual death.” —“Beyond Vietnam,” 1967