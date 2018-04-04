Black Dads Matter: Mekka Don Delivers A Special Message For His Son On “To Elijah” [VIDEO]

Mekka Don Has An Important Message In Latest Song

Earlier this week BOSSIP spent some time with rapper Mekka Don (who is also an Ohio State and NYU educated lawyer!) to discuss his upcoming project ‘Fly With Me’ which includes his single “To Elijah”. The video for the song went viral when it was released on Twitter last month and we’re sharing it below:

I more then ever started to realize my mortality when my son was born. That feeling scared me into memorializing the things that I’d want to teach him in case my time on this Earth ends early. Feel free to share. To: Elijah pic.twitter.com/hwfP7VBx1x — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) March 1, 2018

The video drew heavy praise from the likes of celebrities including Chuck D, Taj George (SWV), numerous athletes and more. Mekka Don told BOSSIP the song came about after he felt a stronger sense of mortality following his son’s birth. He says that, much like T’Chaka’s message to T’Challa in ‘Black Panther,’ he realized that a father who hasn’t prepared his son for his death has failed him and he wanted to be sure his son would get the proper lessons from him.

Mekka Don also made two appearances on CBS 46 in Atlanta this week, speaking with Sharon Reed about the song and its important message.

Had a great time on @cbs46 last night in Atlanta with @SharonReedCBS46 ! So great that they want me back on today at 4 pm! 🙌🏾 🛫. Mixtape dropping April 24th on LiveMixtapes! #FlyWithMe #ToElijah #MekkaDon (Jacket by @PilotBoys ) pic.twitter.com/amfPak8DgR — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) April 3, 2018

Make sure to be on the lookout for Mekka Don’s mixtape ‘Fly With Me’ on April 24.

