Black Dads Matter: Mekka Don Delivers A Special Message For His Son On “To Elijah” [VIDEO]
Mekka Don Has An Important Message In Latest Song
Earlier this week BOSSIP spent some time with rapper Mekka Don (who is also an Ohio State and NYU educated lawyer!) to discuss his upcoming project ‘Fly With Me’ which includes his single “To Elijah”. The video for the song went viral when it was released on Twitter last month and we’re sharing it below:
The video drew heavy praise from the likes of celebrities including Chuck D, Taj George (SWV), numerous athletes and more. Mekka Don told BOSSIP the song came about after he felt a stronger sense of mortality following his son’s birth. He says that, much like T’Chaka’s message to T’Challa in ‘Black Panther,’ he realized that a father who hasn’t prepared his son for his death has failed him and he wanted to be sure his son would get the proper lessons from him.
Mekka Don also made two appearances on CBS 46 in Atlanta this week, speaking with Sharon Reed about the song and its important message.
Make sure to be on the lookout for Mekka Don’s mixtape ‘Fly With Me’ on April 24.
Follow him on Twitter @mekkadonmusic.
