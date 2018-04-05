Bye Brokies! Safaraee Responds To People Laughing At His $183K Robbery—But Why’s T.I. Shading Him?
Safaree Responds To People Laughing At His Robbery, T.I. Replies
Safaree is responding to messy miserables making light of his recent robbery. As previously reported Safaree tearfully told Angie Martinez that thieves held him at gunpoint and took over $183,000 worth of his jewelry.
“I just got robbed at gunpoint, two dudes, two guns just ran up on me, laid me face down on the floor with two guns at my head,” said Safaree.
Following that, memes surfaced from people making light of the traumatic situation.
Now, Safaree’s clapping back and explaining that his breakdown was not over his stolen jewelry but because his life flashed before his eyes. Not only that, his late uncle was murdered during a robbery.
Unfortunately for Safaree people like fellow rapper T.I. aren’t being too supportive of robbery tweets. Troubleman Tip callously posted “Cold world, get a sweater” in TheShadeRoom’s comments section.
Now Tip, that’s not very nice…
Do YOU think Safaree will respond to T.I.???
Michael Blackson thinks Safaree (and his patois pipe) should give his robbers’ wives bladder infections.
Safaree is also denying being a snitch. People have been flooding in his Instagram comments section with rat emojis because the robbery suspects were caught shortly after the incident. According to Safaree however he didn’t snitch, karma did the work for him.