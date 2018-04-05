Bye Brokies! Safaraee Responds To People Laughing At His $183K Robbery—But Why’s T.I. Shading Him?

Don’t blast the bad mon…

Safaree Responds To People Laughing At His Robbery, T.I. Replies

Safaree is responding to messy miserables making light of his recent robbery. As previously reported Safaree tearfully told Angie Martinez that thieves held him at gunpoint and took over $183,000 worth of his jewelry.

“I just got robbed at gunpoint, two dudes, two guns just ran up on me, laid me face down on the floor with two guns at my head,” said Safaree.

Following that, memes surfaced from people making light of the traumatic situation.

Now, Safaree’s clapping back and explaining that his breakdown was not over his stolen jewelry but because his life flashed before his eyes. Not only that, his late uncle was murdered during a robbery.

Seeing your life flash b4 you're eyes is a life changing experience. Nothing funny about it. It's probably only funny to ppl who don't have anything or never experienced it. My uncle was killed in a robbery so when thinking about my situation all I think about is him. — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) April 4, 2018

I'm not crying over lost jewelry, that's material but being face and not knowing if you're about to get shot in the back of your head is the most traumatic thing I've ever had to deal with.Thank God I'm still alive they want me broken but All they did was make a beast out of me!! — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) April 4, 2018

Unfortunately for Safaree people like fellow rapper T.I. aren’t being too supportive of robbery tweets. Troubleman Tip callously posted “Cold world, get a sweater” in TheShadeRoom’s comments section.

Now Tip, that’s not very nice…

Do YOU think Safaree will respond to T.I.???

