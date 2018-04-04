Cakes By The Ocean: GabiFresh Unveils New Swimsuits For All “Power Play” Campaign

Body Positive Activist Gabi Fresh Launches Summer 18 Collection

Style blogger and body positive activist GabiFresh has been one of our faves for years now and we’re excited to see that she just released her Summer 18 collection with Swimsuits For All — featuring nine REAL women!

The “Power Play” campaign stars Gabi alongside a cast of nine enthusiastic fans, each of whom was hand selected by Gabi during the brand’s first open casting call which drew over 500 ladies from around the world (all flown out on their own dime!). Each represents one of the nine sizes available within the collection – 10 to 26.

Meet the ladies below and then hit the flip for a better look at the stunning suits and models!

Featuring bright colors and bold tropical prints, the 10-piece collection embodies the playfulness of summer, living in the moment and most importantly, having fun. The line retails for up to $150 and is available to purchase now at www.swimsuitsforall.com.