Congrats! Tyrese & His Beautiful Black Queen Expecting A Baby Girl

Congratulations!

Tyrese And Samantha Gibson Expecting A Baby Girl

Tyrese is set to be a dad, again. The singer and his wife Samantha Lee recently confirmed to PEOPLE that they’re expecting a baby girl.

According to Tyrese, the news is unbelievable and he and Samantha, 29, conceived shortly after they began trying to conceive in January.

“Both of our love and energy and magic and families are bonded forever because we’re going to have this child,” Gibson, 39, raved in a joint interview with his spouse. “It’s unbelievable.” “It was me screaming and just being overly excited and just fired up about the news,” he says.

The couple shared the news with friends and family via a fake movie trailer narrated by Tyrese that transitioned into footage from Samantha’s ultrasound.

During his emotional breakdown in November over child custody issues, Tyrese told the world that he and Samantha were expecting but he later said that the medicine he was on made him delusional.

Congrats to the happy couple!