Keeping Up With The La Flames: Is Kris Jenner Taking The Management Reigns On Kanye West And Travis Scott’s Careers?

Is Kris Jenner Managing Kanye West And Travis Scott?

Kanye West and Travis Scott each recently made big moves in their careers. Kanye stepped away from his longtime manager Izvor “Izzy” Zivkovic, while Travis dropped his own management team as well.

But is this something Momager-in-law and Queen Kardashi-Jenner Kris orchestrated?

According to Page Six, Kris Jenner has been in each of the rappers’ ears while they’ve been on Husband/Daddy duty around the fam, and urged them out of their current management to keep the funds in the family:

“[Kanye and his manager have] been off and on for years. But Kris is in [West’s] ears. Kanye’s been making changes and [he and Zivkovic] have grown apart — but Kris definitely gives her opinion and Kanye’s all ears. She’s about brand building and is gangster at it. She also told Travis Scott [father of Kris’ new granddaughter, Stormi, with Kylie Jenner] to fire Mark Gillespie. They are 100 percent part of that Kardashian-Jenner brand.”

Now, don’t get us wrong: Kris has definitely pulled an empire out of thin air for her family…but she has NO reputable music industry experience whatsoever. We’re not thinking this would be the best look for ‘Ye or Trav.

Luckily, that’s not the case at all — that is, if you believe Kylie Jenner:

Welp. Looks like the two men will be getting more appropriate management.

Getty