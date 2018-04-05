Mayhem Marketing: Buggy Brand Basks In Blac Chyna’s Bad Bish Bedlam, Proves Strollers Are Strong

Image via Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty

Buggy Company Believes Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Fight Proved Durability

Yesterday we reported that Blac Chyna had lost her endorsement deal with a stroller company because of her inability to control her beak and talons at Six Flags.

However, the company who makes the stroller that Blac Chyna turned into Thor’s hammer couldn’t be happier! Why, you ask? Well, according to TMZ, the folks at Step2 market their buggy strollers as extremely durable and Chyna’s violent outburst proves just that. An angry thottie and swing Step2’s buggy like a Michaelangelo’s nunchucks and it won’t leave a scratch.

Even when the top comes off the buggy, one of Chyna’s friends snaps it right back in place. No fuss. No muss.

A Step2 rep says in no way do they condone Chyna’s behavior and they have NO plans to ever work with her, BUT they ain’t mad at the practical durability test.