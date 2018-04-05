Cops Kill People: Brooklyn Man Gunned Down By Officers Who Can’t Tell Difference Between Pipe And Pistol

Image via Getty

NYPD Kills Brooklyn Unarmed Man Who Allegedly Had A Gun

In the wake of the infuriating Stephon Clark killing in Sacramento, we have yet another unarmed Black man gunned down in the streets.

NBCNewYork reports that 34-year-old Saheed Vassell was killed by NYPD officers who were responding to a call of a reportedly armed man in the streets of Brooklyn.

Department Chief Terence Monahan says that upon arrival on the scene Vassell threatened them with an object that they believed was a gun.

Monahan said the man “took a two-handed shooting stance and pointed at the officers,” who in return fired a total of 10 shots.

The object that Vassell was holding was a pipe with a knob on it.

“This was not an EDP (Emotionally Disturbed Person) call… this was a call of a man pointing what 911 callers felt was a gun at people on the street,” Monahan said. “When we encounter him, he turns with what appears to be a gun at the officers. We have to stay straight on the facts with this incident today.”

Surveillance footage from the area shows Vassell running around pointing the object at people on the street. However, a witness questions whether or not the officers followed protocol even if they truly believed Vassell had a gun.

“All you saw was the torch coming out of the gun,” Hinds said. “Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom.” “It’s almost like they did a hit,” Hinds said. “They didn’t say ‘freeze,’ they didn’t say ‘put your hands up,’ they didn’t say ‘stop for a minute.’ They just started shooting.”

Sounds about right for the shady azz NYPD.