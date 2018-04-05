“I’ll Olivia Pope This Whole Situation”: Lil Mo’s Defense Of Fabulous Is Getting Her Rightfully Dragged To The Bushes

Lil Mo Defends Fabolous

Fabolous and his indiscretions with Emily have been all over the news as of late. He’s been accused of punching her in the mouth and knocking out her teeth. Then a video surfaced of him yelling at her and threatening her family. That all doesn’t matter to one Lil Mo, who has worked with Fab for years. In this interview with Revolt, she talks about having his back and making the whole situation go away. SMH.

Women like Lil Mo are really out here insinuating that Emily provoked Fab to hit her. Y’all are trash. — 🇭🇹Jessie Woo🇭🇹 (@Jessiewoo_) April 5, 2018

Apparently the interview was prior to her seeing the TMZ video but still…it was a pretty trash thing to say. And Twitter is letting her have it. Rightfully so. Take a look at the carnage.