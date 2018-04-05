“I’ll Olivia Pope This Whole Situation”: Lil Mo’s Defense Of Fabulous Is Getting Her Rightfully Dragged To The Bushes
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 16
❯
❮
Lil Mo Defends Fabolous
Fabolous and his indiscretions with Emily have been all over the news as of late. He’s been accused of punching her in the mouth and knocking out her teeth. Then a video surfaced of him yelling at her and threatening her family. That all doesn’t matter to one Lil Mo, who has worked with Fab for years. In this interview with Revolt, she talks about having his back and making the whole situation go away. SMH.
Apparently the interview was prior to her seeing the TMZ video but still…it was a pretty trash thing to say. And Twitter is letting her have it. Rightfully so. Take a look at the carnage.