Bald & Beefin: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Speaks On His Feud With Vin Diesel

The Rock Addresses His Beef With Vin Diesel

In a new cover story with Rolling Stone, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson discussed his very publicized beef with “Fate of the Furious” co-star, Vin Diesel–which was all over the media right before the blockbuster film’s release date last year.

The A-list actor did confirm that the two actors didn’t actually film any scenes together for the movie, but said that their issues with one another simply came down to their different definitions when it comes to professionalism.

Johnson told the publication: “Vin and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer, and what I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating. It took me some time, but I’m grateful for that clarity. Whether we work together again or not.”

Of course, The Rock was also asked whether or not he’ll be back for the ninth “Fast and Furious” film, to which he replied only saying that right now, he’s focusing on the spin-off movie, “Hobbs and Shaw,” which co-stars Jason Statham.

“Right now I’m concentrating on making the spin-off as good as it can be,” the movie star explained. “But I wish him all the best,” he said of Diesel, later adding “and I harbor no ill will there, just because of the clarity we have.”