Snoop Dogg Teams Up With Charlie Wilson For “One More Day” Visual [Video]

Snoop Dogg And Charlie Wilson Collab For “One More Day”

Snoop Dogg’s latest release, Bible of Love, is a gospel album that received a lot of positive reviews from both fans and critics alike. One of the most beloved songs on the album is “One More Day,” which features gospel vet Charlie Wilson.

Now, the two music megastars have teamed up for the video, giving the song the visual representation it deserved. Peep Snoop and Wilson looking fly in the video with their matching suits, helping citizens through the power of prayer.