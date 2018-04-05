Mother Says “Sorry” To 3-Yr-Old Daughter After Stepfather Arrested For Sexual Assault & Murdering Her [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
(Queens Police Dept)

This story is sad on so many levels. Little 3-yr-old Bella Edwards was killed on Monday morning in Queens and the police arrested her step-father, Mark Jenkins, for the murder saying the girl also showed signs of sexual assault.

The mother of Edwards, 25-yr-old Shamika Gonzalez, wrote this via Facebook:

“Bella, I’m so sorry I wasn’t their to protect you. You was loved by everyone and shared so many Funny memories. I’m going to miss all the times you kissed and hugged me everyday.”

