SMH: Teen Named Malcolm X. Files Case Against HS Banning His Namesake Off Senior Sweater

Teen Named After Malcolm X Hit High School With Human Rights Case

Malcolm Xavier Combs, 17, was named after one of the most known and affective Civil Rights leaders in history and unfortunately, his namesake still shakes White people up. All Malcolm wanted to do was rock his first name and middle initial on his Senior sweater at Christ The King HS in Queens like the rest of his senior class and he was told no, flat-out.

Malcolm told NY Daily News he was pulled out of one of his advanced placement classes in February by Assistant Principal Veronica Arbitello, who told him he would not be permitted to have his name printed on his school sweater and that he shouldn’t want to be associated with “a person like that”. Staying stern, they refunded Malcolm Xavier his money for the senior sweater and soon after, a rally ensued.

“Why am I in 2018 fighting for my own name?” asked Combs, who wore a T-shirt with the photo of the icon during the rally back in February. “Why does everyone have their names and initials and nicknames on their sweater, but why can’t I have my name?”

SMH. The Christ the King High School senior is now fighting back with a complaint filed to the city’s Commission on Human Rights. So far the school hasn’t responded to the claim.