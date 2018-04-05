The Guac Is SO Extra: Marc Jacobs Proposes To His Boyfriend At Chipotle With Help From A Prince Performing Flash Mob!

Charly DeFrancesco and Marc Jacobs attend the "Zoolander 2" world premiere at Alice Tully Hall in New York City. LAN

Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images

Marc Jacobs Pops The Question

He said ‘Yes’! Marc Jacobs just became engaged to his boyfriend Charly DeFrancesco.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life!!! @chardefrancesco

A post shared by Marc Jacobs (@themarcjacobs) on

Charly celebrated a birthday this week but Jacobs gave him more than just a present. He delivered himself up as life partner. The 54-year-old designer got down on one knee after a flash mob performed to Prince’s “Kiss” — and ALL of this went down at Chipotle.

Magical right?

DeFrancesco is a model, actor and candle-maker (his brand is called Get Lit by Char). The couple live together in the West Village and have reportedly been together for at least two years.

