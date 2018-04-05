Bye Wiiiiiiiigs! NeNe’s STILL Alleging That Kim Zolciak & Brielle Biermann Are #RHOA Racists
NeNe Leakes is still adamant that her ex-friend Kim Zolciak is a closeted racist. As previously reported the RHOA O.G. was hit with a cease and desist from Kim after she went OFF on her and her daughter Brielle over those roach infestation allegations.
“@briellebiermann We don’t have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p—y! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start f–king wit me and mine!”
“My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn’t even give a compliment,” NeNe continued. “You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash #jealous #KKK #thirsty you better run yo ass back to a child’s place #youwannaactgrown?”
Now NeNe’s once again throwing out the racism claims, this time on a ShadeRoom post about Brille flirting with 50 Cent’s son Marquis Jackson.
“Wyd [what you doing] babyyyyyy,” wrote Brielle under a recent post shared by the site.
“No worries they don’t like black people,” added NeNe in the comments section.
LMAOOO! NeNe’s so gonna get another cease and desist.
Kim’s of course stil BIG mad about NeNe’s racism claims, hit the flip.
Kim recently said in her Bravo blog that NeNe and Gregg’s roach costumes for a Halloween party were “#NotCreative”, furthermore NeNe only calls her “racist” when they’re beefing.
BravoTV.com: What went through your mind when you saw NeNe and Gregg’s costume?
Kim Zolciak-Biermann: I guess she rented her costumes from the same place she rented her furniture…#dated #notcreative. It’s pretty unbelievable to me that she can mock the facts of my accusations, but had I mocked her slanderous statements, it would have been unacceptable. At the end of the day her mockery and her making fun of it just discredits her own statements. If she truly believed I was “racist,” she wouldn’t mock or make fun of it, correct? But then again I’m only “racist” when we don’t get along.