Be Mad Then, Bih: Faux News Is Big Mad That Georgia Teacher Told Students Truth About Murderous ‘Merica

Georgia Teacher Under Fire For Telling Students About Racist America

In a time when many teachers make the news because they are allowing their students to smash them to smithereens, a Georgia teacher at Hampton Middle School is in the news for simply kickin’ the truth to the young brainwashed youth.

According to the AJC, a Henry County teacher is under fire by soulless conservative media like Fox News for calling out Donald Trump (and the mindless MAGAs who follow him) on his bulls#!t.

Before showing her class a film for Black History Month, a teacher stopped to tell her students about the foundation of slavery, murder and human rights violations that America is built on. And specifically how the Cheeto-in-Chief calls back to that time in history as “great” via his dog-whistle-y campaign slogan “Make America Great Again”.

“He must be talking about when it was great for Europeans because when it comes to minorities America, has never been great for minorities,” the teacher said, in a portion of the 15-minute recording. “Now he’s trying to stop immigration.” “Because when I examine history, I can’t remember a time when it was great for anybody but other than the Europeans,” the teacher said.

Unbeknownst to the teacher, one of her students, Josie Orihuela, recorded her entire 15-minute rant to play for her mother. Faux News jumped at the opportunity to politicize this 12-year-old in the same way they criticize other networks for politicizing Parkland students (who actually suffered a tragedy). Anywho, peep the clip below.

Josie’s mother is a staunch Trump supporter and removed her from the school. What’s interesting to us is that Josie tells the Faux News anchor that her last name is Cuban, yet her mother still clearly voted for Donnie. Pendeja estupida.

