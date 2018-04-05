New Music: Pleasure P Drops Single “You Changed” Produced By Lil Wonder & We Wanna Know What Ya’ll Think!

Pretty Ricky’s own Pleasure P dropped his latest single “You changed” last night after the LHHMIA reunion on VH1.

According to Pleasure, “Pain is what I’ve been thru in this business with friends, exes, business partners and even family. No one knows what it’s like to be me and I’m pouring it all out on this song..” This single, produced by Lil Wonder, officially dropped this morning, but leaked last night after LHHMIA’s Reunion show. Check it out below and let us know what you think!