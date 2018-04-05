You Can Clown Halle Berry’s Cakelessness All You Want But She’s Still Fifty-Fine Years Old [Gallery]
Halle Berry’s Still Fine
Halle Berry made waves early this week with a “look back at it” post hyping up her barely there back. It was all good fun and Twitter had a field day with it. However, don’t get it twisted. Halle Berry is still one of the finest women to walk the earth. So let’s please not forget this.
This #FitnessFriday is dedicated to the importance of stretching! After I work out, it’s important for me to stretch and lengthen. Fitness is not just about running, lifting and punching. For me, being athletic and super fit is also about being still, stretching and breathing. Including stretching in my fitness program helps my muscles stay long, limber, improves my mobility and range of motion and, most importantly, helps me avoid injuries. This is one of my favorite #yoga poses, the shoulder stand, that stretches my lower spine and legs. I feel 2 inches taller after this stretch! Some people use yoga poses to manage stress, increase circulation, for medication, recovery, better sleep, and mobility just to name a few. Check out my Fitness IG Story to see a stretch I like for hip mobility that lengthens my sides and for today's #keto meal. Today I challenge you to share your best yoga pose. If you don't have one, I encourage you to search for one, post about it, tag #FitnessFridayHB and tell me how it makes you feel. ❤️🙏🏽
So pay homage. Salute and enjoy.
It’s #FitnessFriday AGAIN! Today I’m proud to share my new #yoga pose. Thanks to all of you, I got super inspired and challenged myself to a head stand! I continue to challenge each of you to try new poses as well and share them with me by tagging #FitnessFridayHB. Today, let’s talk not just about yoga poses, but also about the meditative aspects of yoga. Many argue that some of the happiest people are those who spend time each day meditating. I can tell you that I’ve felt happier and more like my best self since I started. I’ve learned that meditation helps to balance your left brain and right brain, and as a result I feel more creative, I can absorb information faster and I experience better emotional health. #Meditation also helps me stay in touch with my “little me”, that little girl who keeps me curious and open to the newness of each day and every new experience that comes my way. Meditation keeps me connected to God, Mother Earth, a higher power or whatever you prefer, and reminds me that while we are all on a solo journey, we are never alone! So today, if you don’t already, try to find 20 minutes to meditate or pray. If you can make this ritual a part of your dailies, watch how your life will transform! Also today on my IG Stories and fitness highlight, I’m sharing my keto lunch. Enjoy 💪🏽❤️
It’s #FitnessFriday and today let’s talk about the chest, LADIES! It’s seems like everyone I know is always complaining about their chest muscles or their lack of chest muscles! Many women I know often complain that gravity is taking hold of their breasts and they struggle to “keep 'em up”. For me, working out my chest muscles have been key to keeping the ta ta’s right. Besides wearing a bra to bed every night since I was 16, doing very specific chest exercises over the years have helped as well. For me it’s been important to work my chest muscles in a gentle way because the goal is never to get too muscular, but to stay feminine and long. So ladies, today on my IG Stories I share with you a simple exercise that I love. All you need is a ball and you can get started at home. We call it a ball up! WARNING, it does look easy, but do 50 reps for 3 sets 3 days a week and watch how much you sweat and how you begin to defy gravity! And for the guys, I know you all worry about your chest too. Peter shares the regular ball up and, for the super fit, a version with a little “hot sauce” on it. That’s what I call the super hard versions of exercises. Share your favorite chest exercises and tag #FitnessFridayHB Have fun! 💪🏽❤️
It’s #FitnessFriday once again. Today I’m gonna share with you a few exercises that I do that you can do at home. Over the years I have enjoyed learning to box and shadow box as a way of mixing up my workout regime. The first exercise is shadow boxing with a sprawl. It’s good for the upper body, core and lungs. It’s also low impact and calorie burning. The second exercise is shadow boxing with a sit up. This is also a nice way to build upper body strength and the core! And trust me those punches get heavy after a while. If you wanna get extra with it you can add light weights. If you don’t have weights grab water bottles or even cans of soup. It works, I promise you! I do 10 to 20 reps of each one with a minimum of 10 rounds. However you can modify the reps and rounds based on your fitness level. Swipe once to see the shadow boxing with a sprawl and swipe again to see shadow boxing with a sit-up. Have fun! 💪🏽❤️ #FitnessFridayHB