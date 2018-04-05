You Can Clown Halle Berry’s Cakelessness All You Want But She’s Still Fifty-Fine Years Old [Gallery]

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15



Halle Berry’s Still Fine

Halle Berry made waves early this week with a “look back at it” post hyping up her barely there back. It was all good fun and Twitter had a field day with it. However, don’t get it twisted. Halle Berry is still one of the finest women to walk the earth. So let’s please not forget this.

This #FitnessFriday is dedicated to the importance of stretching! After I work out, it’s important for me to stretch and lengthen. Fitness is not just about running, lifting and punching. For me, being athletic and super fit is also about being still, stretching and breathing. Including stretching in my fitness program helps my muscles stay long, limber, improves my mobility and range of motion and, most importantly, helps me avoid injuries. This is one of my favorite #yoga poses, the shoulder stand, that stretches my lower spine and legs. I feel 2 inches taller after this stretch! Some people use yoga poses to manage stress, increase circulation, for medication, recovery, better sleep, and mobility just to name a few. Check out my Fitness IG Story to see a stretch I like for hip mobility that lengthens my sides and for today's #keto meal. Today I challenge you to share your best yoga pose. If you don't have one, I encourage you to search for one, post about it, tag #FitnessFridayHB and tell me how it makes you feel. ❤️🙏🏽

So pay homage. Salute and enjoy.

Life has taught me that confidence is silent. Insecurities are loud.

Sometimes the memories just sneak out of my eyes and roll down my cheeks

Back in my favorite.

    Coming for you 2018

    Wake up BEAUTIES it’s time to BEAST! Happy New Year to all!

    Standing tall with women who speak out against mistreatment in ANY industry!

    Soaring over Toronto for TIFF #KingsMovie #TIFF17

