TimothyCunningham Body Of Missing CDC Worker Found In Chattahoochee River

UPDATE: The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the body recovered in the Chattahoochee River in NW Atlanta late Tuesday to be missing CDC employee Timothy Cunningham. A press conference will be held at 2 p.m. ET at APD Headquarters on the investigation. pic.twitter.com/PlAGiqHO5P — Atlanta Police Dept (@Atlanta_Police) April 5, 2018

Timothy Cunningham’s Body Found

There’s sad news to report out of Atlanta today. The body of Timothy Cunningham, the CDC worker missing since February has been found. WSBTV reports that Cunningham’s body was found near the Chattahoochee River.

No further details are available.

Cunningham was an epidemiologist and a Morehouse College and Harvard University graduate.

He left work on February 12 after complaining that he didn’t feel and hadn’t been seen since.

WSBTV adds that the day before he vanished, Cunningham had a conversation with his family that was “quite concerning.”

Cunningham’s family previously offered a $60K reward for info surrounding his death.