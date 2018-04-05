In White Folks News: Brad Pitt Canoodling With Stunning Architect Bae Neri Oxman?

Brad Pitt Rumored To Be Dating MIT Professor

PageSix is reporting that Brad Pitt has a new friendship while separated from Angelina Jolie. Pitt recently met accomplished Neri Oxman through an MIT architecture project and they have since become friendly and spending time together.

Playing it safe, a sourced claims “Brad and Neri instantly hit it off because they share the same passion for architecture, design and art. This is best described as a professional friendship.”. Although pagesix says that Brad is fascinated by her.

“Their friendship has not turned into romance … as both are cautious and this is, again, more of a professional friendship, but Brad is very interested in spending more time with Neri, she is fascinating.”

Doesn’t see look a lot like Angelina??? We guess this is a smokey situation until we see proof of some real fire…

Neri is recently divorce from Argentine composer Osvaldo Golijov. Pitt is still finalizing his divorce from Angelina Jolie.