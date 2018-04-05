Get Well Soon! Cynthia Bailey Reveals She Recently Had Surgery To Remove Tumor

Cynthia Bailey Found Fatty Lipoma Tumor

Reality TV drama is probably the last thing on Cynthia Bailey’s mind right now! That’s because the supermodel and television personality is currently recovering after undergoing surgery for a benign Lipoma tumor.

Last week the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 51, posted this photo to Instagram, which she captioned:

“Had a little health scare. Thankfully I’m OK.”

She’s since opened up about her condition in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday, April 4.

“I noticed a slight raised lump on my back near my left shoulder blade about 2 months ago. At first I thought I had been bitten by something, or it was just back fat. A couple of weeks later, I noticed that it was still there & seemed to be growing,” the Bravo personality recalled. “I went to the doctor and was told that it was lymphoma, a fatty tumor.” After receiving her diagnosis, Bailey feared the worst. “Lymphoma is cancer of the lymph nodes and lymphatic system. I Googled it immediately and was blown away by the photos of the worst cases in particular,” noted the reality star. “I was scared because as soon as I heard the word ‘tumor,’ I immediately thought cancer.”

This week Bailey had the tumor removed, and told US Weekly:

“Surgery went well, however it went much longer than expected because the tumor was embedded very deeply in my back & partially under a muscle,” she said. “It was also larger than expected. In the end, thankfully all the lymphoma was removed successfully and it is benign.” The model, who is now recovering at her home, Lake Bailey, added: “Thanks to everyone for all the well wishes, texts and flowers.”

We’re happy she had it checked out and that she was able to have it successfully removed! This is a great reminder to everyone that we need to be vigilant about our health and make sure a doctor checks out anything that’s abnormal.