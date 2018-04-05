Cut Out: Jordan Peele To Produce Docuseries About Lorena Bobbitt’s Infamous Penis Removal

Image via POOL/AFP/Jeffrey Markowitz/Sygma/Getty Images

Jordan Peele To Produce Lorean Bobbitt Documentary Series

Some of you are too young to remember the case of Lorena Bobbitt and her infamous rape revenge.

On June 23, 1993, Lorena Bobbitt claimed that her husband, John Wayne Bobbitt, came home and raped her. When John fell asleep that night, Lorena took a kitchen knife, cut off his penis, drove away from the house and threw the severed penis out the window into a field.

At that point, she realized she had probably gone too far and called the cops on herself. John’s penis was eventually found by police after a lengthy (no pun intended) search and reattached, though it never gained proper sensation. Lorena was later found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Image via ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Clearly this is the type of story that is ripe with drama and thus, will likely make a very interesting film content. Luckily for us, Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions will be creating said content for Amazon according to Deadline. The four-part event will allow Peele to detail the pain and human angst behind domestic abuse and give Bobbitt a chance to really tell her story.

“When we hear the name ‘Bobbitt’ we think of one of the most sensational incidents to ever be catapulted into a full-blown media spectacle. With this project, Lorena has a platform to tell her truth as well as engage in a critical conversation about gender dynamics, abuse, and her demand for justice. This is Lorena’s story and we’re honored to help her tell it.”

This should be really good. Keep your eyes…Peeled *rimshot*

Don’t get up. We’ll see ourselves out.