Superwoman Snappin’: Lil Mo Doubles Down On Fabolous Defense
Lil Mo Speaks On Fabolous Comment Backlash
Lil Mo knows you’re BIG mad that she’s chosen to “Olivia Pope” the situation surrounding Fabolous and Emily B—AND SHE COULDN’T CARE LESS.
The “Superwoman” songstress recently took to Twitter to defend herself after THAT video of her defending Fab went viral. According to Mo, “something doesn’t seem right” and she needs to do more research for her “brother’s'” sake.
“I was just talking to him,” Mo said Friday (March 30) at the Revolt TV studios in New York. “He’s good. I hit him up and said ‘I love you.’ He hit me back and said ‘I love you too and I appreciate you, Mo.’ I don’t know the logistics. Honestly, even though I’m a part of the culture, I don’t get involved in [gossip]. I know a lot of stuff is hype. How did they get this information? People have turned this thing from one thing to another. What the f—k is going on?”
Lil Mo’s comments to REVOLT were made on Friday, before TMZ released footage of the rapper yelling at Emily and her father outside of his New Jersey home.
The comments are (of course) getting her DRAAAAAGGED—-but Mo’s standing behind her statements. According to the singer she “not for anything and not against anyone.”
Furthermore, she’s “unbothered” unlike other “Noozy” (nosy) people.
Whatever you say, sis!
What do YOU think about Lil Mo’s Fabolous comments??? Hear more from her on the flip.
Mo’s denying that she insinuated that Emily B instigated Fab’s alleged abuse.
Mo thinks people who hate celebs are sick.
Mo’s remaining positive and thinks that people are attacking hip-hop culture.