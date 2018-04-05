Superwoman Snappin’: Lil Mo Doubles Down On Fabolous Defense

Lil Mo Speaks On Fabolous Comment Backlash

Lil Mo knows you’re BIG mad that she’s chosen to “Olivia Pope” the situation surrounding Fabolous and Emily B—AND SHE COULDN’T CARE LESS.

The “Superwoman” songstress recently took to Twitter to defend herself after THAT video of her defending Fab went viral. According to Mo, “something doesn’t seem right” and she needs to do more research for her “brother’s'” sake.

Via Revolt TV:

“I was just talking to him,” Mo said Friday (March 30) at the Revolt TV studios in New York. “He’s good. I hit him up and said ‘I love you.’ He hit me back and said ‘I love you too and I appreciate you, Mo.’ I don’t know the logistics. Honestly, even though I’m a part of the culture, I don’t get involved in [gossip]. I know a lot of stuff is hype. How did they get this information? People have turned this thing from one thing to another. What the f—k is going on?” Lil Mo’s comments to REVOLT were made on Friday, before TMZ released footage of the rapper yelling at Emily and her father outside of his New Jersey home.

The comments are (of course) getting her DRAAAAAGGED—-but Mo’s standing behind her statements. According to the singer she “not for anything and not against anyone.”

i said what i said. i’m not FOR anything. and i’m NOT against anyone. nothing to clean up. i won’t tear down anyone’s wall i help build or put their integrity and character in question! more prayer, less posting! — LIL' MO (@THELILMOSHOW) April 4, 2018

Furthermore, she’s “unbothered” unlike other “Noozy” (nosy) people.

SOME people super weird. one day they dickin next day they destroying!! unbelievable!! why are you even worried about shit you can’t flush!! just NOOZY!! so unbothered but so fcukin NOOZY and assuming. MYFB got damn — LIL' MO (@THELILMOSHOW) April 4, 2018

Whatever you say, sis!

