Watch The Latest Exclusive Clip From “Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition” [VIDEO]

New Episode Of “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition” Forces The Joneses To Face Their Fears

It’s almost Friday and we got our hands on an exclusive clip from the newest episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition.” This one is pretty entertaining! Check it out below.

Here’s more info on the episode:

A Boot Camp lock out forces the families to navigate their way back into the house, but not all survive! Renee battles her addiction. Brandi pays the price for sitting on Jim’s lap and breaks down. A chilling task pushes the Joneses over the edge!

The new episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition,” airs on Friday, April 6 at 9pm on WE tv.