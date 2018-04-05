World Class Stunner: Rihanna Launched Fenty Beauty In Milan…And Good GAWD, She’s Gorgeous! [Photos]

- By Bossip Staff
Rihanna Launches Fenty Beauty In Milan [Photos]

Rihanna just spread her Fenty Beauty wings to the other side of the world today in Milan, Italy. The gorgeous beauty mogul prepared for the event on her Fenty insta-story, sharing her literal glow-up with fans.

Rihanna’s mom was there too celebrating her birthday having a ball!

 

Rihanna wore a beautiful Versace dress as she posed for paps at the event. Hit the flip for more.

