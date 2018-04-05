World Class Stunner: Rihanna Launched Fenty Beauty In Milan…And Good GAWD, She’s Gorgeous! [Photos]
- By Bossip Staff
Rihanna Launches Fenty Beauty In Milan
Rihanna just spread her Fenty Beauty wings to the other side of the world today in Milan, Italy. The gorgeous beauty mogul prepared for the event on her Fenty insta-story, sharing her literal glow-up with fans.
Rihanna’s mom was there too celebrating her birthday having a ball!
Rihanna wore a beautiful Versace dress as she posed for paps at the event. Hit the flip for more.