Watch: Quavo Has A “STAR” Turn With Ryan Destiny [VIDEO]

Atlanta rapper Quavo just dropped some new heat in an exclusive lyric video with Ryan Destiny from their performance on ‘Star’ that will air next week (April 11).

Quavo will play a fictionalized version of himself as he collabs with Ryan for their new song ‘Lifetime.’ The duo take an unexpected alternative route from Quavo’s notorious trap sound for a smooth pop tune. But of course, there was no skimping on those ad-libs.

STAR airs Wednesdays at 9:00/8:00pm central.