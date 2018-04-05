Messy Barbie: Nicki Minaj Pushed Her New Single Release Date Up To TONIGHT To Combat Cardi’s Album

Nicki Minaj To Drop New Single On Cardi’s Album Release

Is Nicki Minaj timing her return to the public eye specifically to keep her foot on Cardi B’s icy neck?

According to an exclusive report from Hollywood Unlocked, Nicki’s on her way back to the spotlight, specifically because she is not going to just sit back and let Cardi Season occur.

Sources close to rap queen say she is shooketh over Cardi’s skyrocketing success, and worried that this album could pump the newbie’s popularity a little too much for her comfort. As such, she decided to come out of the obscurity she’s lived in since late last year and put a rush the release of her new single.

Apparently, Nicki feels the perfect time for her new song to hit the streams is TONIGHT — “coincidentally” the exact same time as Cardi B’s debut album, ‘Invasion of Privacy.’

Well, we guess she can’t just stay quiet in the shadows while the new girl in town usurps her position as Most Popular. But do you think the timing of this release was shadier than necessary?

WENN