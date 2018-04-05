Nas Says Kelis Is STILL Keeping Their Son Knight Away From Him, Even After New Custody Agreement

Nas And Kelis Scrap Over Custody

Even though it appeared that Nas and Kelis were finally on one accord when it came to their son Knight and his custody schedule…it appears there’s still quite a bit of friction between the two.

Nas is now claiming that Kelis is refusing to cooperate with their new court-ordered custody plan, and flat out refusing to let the rapper come pick up his 8-year-old son.

According to The Blast, Nas claimed in court docs that Kelis got very aggressive with him when he showed up the Friday of Easter weekend to take his son for the holiday.

“When I arrived at Kelis’s house she immediately began screaming at me, telling me that I could not take our son. She was so irate I did not know what to do.”

Apparently, Kelis was adamant that Knight should stay with her for Passover. However, there was no special arrangement made for the holiday. Nas claims he would have happily worked something out with her had she actually mentioned it beforehand.

Nas says he believes Kelis thinks the court order was just a guideline, nothing concrete, and she can still decide when he’ll see their son at her leisure. He also screenshot text messages between them indicating as much. You can read that somewhat frustrating exchange HERE.

SMH. It doesn’t seem like it should be quite this hard to have this kid spend time with both his parents on a regular basis.

Getty/WENN