Strap Down Your Wigs: Queen Bardi Dropped Her Bop-Filled Debut Album & Blew Up The Binternet

Cardi’s Highly Anticipated New Album Shattered The Internet

After months of anticipation, social media shenanigans and pesky preggo rumors, Queen Cardi FINALLY dropped her bop-filled debut album “Invasion Of Privacy” in a wig-snatching Hip-Hop moment that sent the whole entire internet spiraling into a TIZZY.

Cardi gave us hoe anthems, breakup anthems, twerk anthems AND TED talks all in the same album…i just…. #InvasionOfPrivacy pic.twitter.com/nW0ZbgRlh2 — Ariel (@ArielAlama) April 6, 2018

Peep the Twitter chaos over Cardi’s debut album on the flip.