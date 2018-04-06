Strap Down Your Wigs: Queen Bardi Dropped Her Bop-Filled Debut Album & Blew Up The Binternet

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 20

Cardi’s Highly Anticipated New Album Shattered The Internet

After months of anticipation, social media shenanigans and pesky preggo rumors, Queen Cardi FINALLY dropped her bop-filled debut album “Invasion Of Privacy” in a wig-snatching Hip-Hop moment that sent the whole entire internet spiraling into a TIZZY.

Peep the Twitter chaos over Cardi’s debut album on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314151617181920
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus