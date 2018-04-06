Lorde Got DRAGGED Back Into The TV She Crawled Out Of For Posting THIS

Lorde’s Insensitive IG Caption Gets Dragged Straight To Hell

Oh no Lorde baby, what was you doin?! Now, we don’t think the spooky Pop-something posted her bathtub with the caption “and iiii will always love you” with cruel intentions but it definitely happened in a shocking girl-how-did-you-not-see-how-this-is-dead-wrong moment that sparked endless slander across the internet.

.@lorde My best advice to you is to stay away from the road. pic.twitter.com/CmQgVVPg6e — × (@ESCOBARBlE) April 6, 2018

