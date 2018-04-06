Lorde Got DRAGGED Back Into The TV She Crawled Out Of For Posting THIS
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 20
❯
❮
Lorde’s Insensitive IG Caption Gets Dragged Straight To Hell
Oh no Lorde baby, what was you doin?! Now, we don’t think the spooky Pop-something posted her bathtub with the caption “and iiii will always love you” with cruel intentions but it definitely happened in a shocking girl-how-did-you-not-see-how-this-is-dead-wrong moment that sparked endless slander across the internet.
Peep the must-see Twitter DRAGGING of Lorde on the flip. (This post contains strong language)