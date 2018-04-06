Wakanda For Everyone: “Black Panther” Will Be The First Film To Be Shown In Saudi Arabian Movie Theaters In 35 Years

“Black Panther” First Film Shown In Saudi Arabia In 35 Years

“Black Panther” is out here breaking box office records right and left…and now it’s making history in Saudi Arabia.

The Middle-Eastern nation has not held any public film screenings since the 80’s, as the country’s ultraconservative religious standards called for a ban on all cinema. But Saudi audiences will soon be able to take a trip to Wakanda just like the rest of the world, as Coogler’s hit film is the first movie that will be shown on a public screen in 35 years.

According to Variety, ‘Black Panther’ will be the country’s inaugural movie on April 18th, premiering at a luxurious AMC location. The new movie theater in Riyadh previously served as a symphony concert hall and boasts 600 leather seats, orchestra and balcony levels, and ritzy marble bathrooms.

Not a bad choice for the first film to hit their big screens in many moviegoers’ lifetimes, we’d say.

Getty