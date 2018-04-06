Invasion Of Preggo Privacy: Did Cardi Just Confirm The Existence Of Her Bartier Baby With Offset? [Video]

Cadi sat down with Ebro for a Beats 1 interview about her new album and addressed the rampant rumors about her impending motherhood once and for all…kind of.

Basically, she says she won’t confirm or deny because that’s her private business. So when IF she pops up with a baby, you’ll know then.

But…basically, that’s a yes to us. Non-pregnant people don’t typically play coy about having children growing inside them.

WENN/YouTube