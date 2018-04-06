Cardi B Rapped About Having A Threesome With THESE Two Celebrities On Her New Album And Broke All Of Twitter’s Imaginations
By Bossip Staff
Cardi B Wants A Threesome
The entirety of the internet is talking about Cardi B’s debut album, Invasion Of Privacy. The album has quite the appropriate name because Cardi is spilling all of her own tea on this one. But the one line that’s caught everyone’s attention? Apparently Cardi is dying to have a threesome with TWO women. Who could they be?
Yup. She raps that she wants to get it on with Chrissy Teigen and Rihanna.
