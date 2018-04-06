Cardi B Rapped About Having A Threesome With THESE Two Celebrities On Her New Album And Broke All Of Twitter’s Imaginations

Cardi B Wants A Threesome

The entirety of the internet is talking about Cardi B’s debut album, Invasion Of Privacy. The album has quite the appropriate name because Cardi is spilling all of her own tea on this one. But the one line that’s caught everyone’s attention? Apparently Cardi is dying to have a threesome with TWO women. Who could they be?

Cardi said "Tell RiRi @rihanna i need a threesome" with Chrissy Teigen in her song 'She Bad' from her new album #InvasionOfPrivacy Lol 😍 🔥. — S.O.S (@Soeirda101) April 6, 2018

Yup. She raps that she wants to get it on with Chrissy Teigen and Rihanna.

