Here’s Why The Rihanna Navy Is Coming For Tinashe’s Scalp (Again)

Tinashe Fans vs. Rihanna Navy

In case you didn’t know, Tinashe’s Joyride album drops on Friday. She’s been making the media rounds talking about her album and its origins, including how she almost lost the title track to Rihanna. Here’s what she told Vulture:

“We bought it back…It’s kind of crazy and I’m not even 100 percent sure what happened. We created the track, I wanted it for my project, then all of a sudden I found out — I was told — that she had purchased the whole concept and beat for her project. Eventually when that didn’t come out on her project, I was like, ‘yup … still want it!’ I named my album after it.”

So now the story has Rih fans up in arms over the idea that Tinashe is accusing Rihanna of shady business. Tinashe fans are fighting Rihanna fans. Russia is invading Ukraine. The world is in shambles!

It’s all getting ugly on Twitter. Peep the Navy coming for Tinashe and Tinashe’s fans fighting back. Duck for cover!