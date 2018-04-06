So Sad: Nigerian Singer Alizee And 4-Year-Old Daughter Allegedly Murdered By Billionaire Italian Husband

Nigerian Singer Murdered By Her Husband

Nigeria’s Ali Zainab Nielsen, known to fans as Alizee was tragically killed along with her 4-year-old daughter according to Naij. Alizee’s Italian billionaire husband Peter Nielsen is accused of taking both of their lives. The popular singer was reportedly found in Banana Island home in Lagos unconscious yesterday.

Alizee was signed to a two year record deal with an Asian record label, Petra Entertainment in the year 2017.

Her manager confirmed reports of her death this am with this statement.

“It’s really a shocking and sad development. We all woke up to the sad news of her death this morning and to find out that the homicide was committed by her husband makes it all the more sad. The Police has been brought in to the case and we’ll share more details as we get them.”

Police are still investigating why their lives were cut short. RIP.