Gut Full Of Okurrrr? Cardi B Covers Her Bodak Belly Arriving NYC Album Release Party [Photos]

Cardi B Covers Belly Outside Album Release Party

Last night Cardi B celebrated the release of her debut album “Invasion Of Privacy” with a party and paparazzi caught her entering the building….acting shy about her tummy?

The Bodak Yellow singer hopped up out of an SUV in midtown Manhattan with a lollipop in one hand and her mid-section in the other. Rumors of Cardi carrying a gut full of her fiance Offset have been going around and photos of the usually boisterous singer covering her stomach seem to corroborate she’s preggo.

Anywho! She wore a fur trimmed jacket, loose T and denim shorts with these suede boots. Are you feeling her get up for the album release?

Do YOU think Cardi is hiding something under those fur sleeves, or nah? More from Cardi thanking her Migo and album support team after the flip.