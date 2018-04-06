WTF Did We Just Watch? That Weird A$$ ‘Atlanta’ Episode Freaked Everyone Out (Plus, Sammy Sosa Slander)

Atlanta Freaks Us out

If you saw last night’s episode of Atlanta then chances are you had a hard time sleeping. The episode featured a white-faced Donald Glover, a couple of murders and Sammy Sosa slander. It was one of the most bizarre episodes of any TV show ever. We loved it, even if it freaked everyone out.

Atlanta went from last week to this week like… #AtlantaFX pic.twitter.com/gADTLyIb4T — jujoffer (@jujoffer) April 6, 2018

Peep the most disturbed reactions and funniest Sammy Sosa slander on the ‘net.