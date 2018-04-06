WTF Did We Just Watch? That Weird A$$ ‘Atlanta’ Episode Freaked Everyone Out (Plus, Sammy Sosa Slander)
Atlanta Freaks Us out
If you saw last night’s episode of Atlanta then chances are you had a hard time sleeping. The episode featured a white-faced Donald Glover, a couple of murders and Sammy Sosa slander. It was one of the most bizarre episodes of any TV show ever. We loved it, even if it freaked everyone out.
