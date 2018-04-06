The Brand Is BROLIC: Desus & Mero Interrupt Fallon’s Monologue For Their 5th ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance [Video]

Desus & Mero Interrupt Fallon’s Monologue With Their Hot Takes

Jimmy Fallon is most definitely a member of the #bodegahive, and he’s proven that time and time again by giving Desus and Mero a platform by way of multiple appearances on The Tonight Show.

The Bronx duo made their 5th appearance on the late night show on Thursday night, and this time it’s clear to see they’re making themselves comfortable. Desus & Mero interrupted Fallon’s monologue to give the host their hot takes on topics like Dunkin Donuts, the Jersey Shore reboot, and the NBA Playoffs.