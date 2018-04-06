Carter Cavalry: Beyoncé Reportedly Bringing 100 Backup Dancers To Coachella With Her

Image via Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for NARAS

Beyoncé Plans To Bring 100 Dancers To Coachella

Mrs. Carter got a army, better yet, a navy.

According to TMZ, Beyoncé is going WAY over the top to make up for missing Coachella last year due to pregnancy.

It is reported that where Bey once had 12 backup dancers, she now has ONE HUNDRED! Sources close to the production say that rehearsals have been moved to a much larger facility to accommodate all her new NDA-signing performers.

Secrecy is of utmost importance for this show. It’s said that Bey is feeling a bit of pressure to bring it. She’s working 11-hour days for rehearsal and has 7 security guards patrolling the area to ensure that nosy paps don’t leak the goods.

If Coachella doesn’t stream Bey’s performance (like they normally do on the second night) there will be blood in the iStreets.