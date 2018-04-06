Michael B. Jordan Watches The World Burn In The Official ‘Fahrenheit 451’ Trailer [Video]

HBO Releases An Official Trailer For Upcoming Fahrenheit 451

On Thursday, HBO finally released the official trailer for their upcoming film, Fahrenheit 451–which is set to premiere on the network on May 19. Michael B. Jordan stars in the flick, playing the dystopian firefighter named Guy Montag, who begins to question his job as a professional book burner as the movie goes on.

The movie is based off of the classic Ray Bradbury novel by the same name, and follows Jordan through his journey. His character is first depicted in the trailer relishing in his job, preaching over a pile of burning books…but as the film–and trailer–proceeds, it’s clear that Montag is questioning his own motives.